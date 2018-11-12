The Illini will have their first test on Tuesday night when the Georgetown Hoyas come to State Farm Center as a part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a Big East and Big Ten challenge. The Hoyas have a pair of wins and the Illini posted a season-opening win over Evansville.

This is the sixth all-time meeting between Illinois and Georgetown as both programs attempt to build their storied programs back to historical norms. The Hoyas last made the NCAA tourney in 2015, while Illinois last made the dance in 2013.

Here’s a look at what to expect.