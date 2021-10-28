PREVIEW: Illinois faces IUP in exhibition game

GAME NOTES | ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS | Watch | Sign-up for BTN+ The 11th-ranked Fighting Illini play their second exhibition game on Friday night, hosting Div. II opponent Indiana (Pa.). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Fans unable to attend can watch the Illinois-Indiana (Pa.) game online by purchasing a subscription to BTN+, a streaming service of non-televised events produced by the Big Ten Network in partnership with the Big Ten Conference schools. Three remaining men's basketball games are slated to be streamed via BTN+: » Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Indiana Pa. (Exh.) » Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. vs. Arkansas State » Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Orange and Blue News previews Fridays's exhibition game, including players to watch, keys to the game, and a prediction.

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Fighting Illini junior center Kofi Cockburn has been named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, as voted on by a media panel covering the league and announced Wednesday by the conference office. In addition, Cockburn and sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo have both been named to the 10-player Preseason All-Big Ten Team (11 this year due to ties), with Cockburn a unanimous selection. Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Friday and be in their seats well ahead of tip-off, as Illinois will hold a pregame ceremony beginning at approximately 6:40 p.m. Returning members of the program who won the 2021 Big Ten Tournament title and led the conference in wins will be introduced and presented rings on the court, and the team also will raise its championship banner to the State Farm Center rafters.

IUP guard Armoni Foster (IUP Athletics)

ABOUT INDIANA UNIVERSITY (PA)

The IUP men's basketball program will begin the season ranked No. 18 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Preseason. This marks the 13th consecutive season the Crimson Hawks begin the season ranked in the NABC Top 25. Last year IUP opened the year at No. 4 before its season was canceled due to the on-going pandemic. In 2019 the Hawks started the year at No. 11 and took a No. 6 ranking into the NCAA tournament before that season was canceled in March. The Crimson Hawks return three starters from their 2020 PSAC Championship and No. 1 Atlantic Region seeded squad, including junior guard Armoni Foster. Foster earned all-region honors two seasons ago in leading the Hawks with 19.8 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor with 51 3-pointers. He was a preseason All-America selection before last season. Also returning is sophomore forward Ethan Porterfield (10.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), who was the 2020 PSAC West Freshman of the Year, and junior point guard Davie Morris (9.5 ppg, 4.0 apg).Valuable sixth man and 2020 PSAC Tournament MVP Shawndale Jones is also back, Former Northern Illinois transfer Tommy Demogerantas was team's leading scorer in first four games in 2019-20 before losing season due to injury. He averaged 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds with 50.9 field goal percentage (28-55) in four starts.

PROJECTED STARTERS

KEYS TO THE GAME

DEFEND THE 3-POINT LINE. IUP will launch 3's. In the last full season in 2019-20, the Hawks attempted 746 shots from beyond the arc, fourth most in the PSAC. Their most prolific 3-point shooter Malik Moore has graduated, but Foster, Porterfield, and Demogerantas can all shoot from deep. Demogerantas will play the 5, so Kofi Cockburn will have to defend out on the perimeter at times. Illinois wasn't bad in 3-point field goal defense (0.329) last season, ranking No. 6 in the Big Ten, but it may now be an area of concern. The Illini don't have a ton of length in the backcourt with Ayo Dosunmu in the NBA and Adam Miller transferring to LSU. SECOND-CHANCE POINTS. The Illini had 20 second-chance points against St. Francis and allowed zero on the other end. They also out-scored St. Francis 56-6 in the paint. It won't be that easy on Friday. Against a bigger front line on Friday, you want to see Kofi Cockburn and guys like Jacob Grandison, Austin Hutcherson, and Coleman Hawkins clean up the offensive glass and get put-backs. That group combined for just 5 ORB in the last outing. With deep shots, going up from IUP, they'll want to prevent long rebounds on the other end and get one-and-done defensive possessions. SHOT SELECTION. You can get away with bad shots in these exhibition games, but it can also carry over once they start playing games that count. Brad Underwood wants to play faster this this season, and there's an adjustment period. This team is still working through recognizing good and bad shots. I want to see more patience and execution in the half court set rather than throwing up a bunch of shots early in the shot clock. You want more open looks for Alfonso Plummer spotting up or coming off of screens. He only had 4 shot attempts against St. Francis, and just 2 from 3-point range. According to Underwood, Illinois didn't run much set offense against St. Francis. They'll run more in this game, so we'll likely see more defined rolls begin to emerge.

PREDICTION