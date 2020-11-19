OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illinois at Nebraska

ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS | BIG TEN SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES

Illinois travels to Nebraska on Saturday looking for back-to-back wins following a 23-20 over Rutgers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on FS1.

Orange and Blue News previews the game, including players to watch, keys to the fame, and a prediction.

SOCIAL MEDIA: @IllinoisRivals | @IlliniFootball | Illini football on Instagram | Illini football on Facebook | Orange and Blue News on Facebook