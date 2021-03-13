OrangeandBlueNews - Preview: Illinois and Iowa clash in conference semifinals

No, it's not the Final Four, but its's a field worthy of a Final Four in Indianapolis on Saturday when the Illini take on Iowa and Ohio State faces Michigan. All 4 teams are currently ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll. They are ranked 2,3,4, and7 on Kenpom. They are 3, 4, 5 and 9 on the NCAA NET rankings. Yes, these are the marquee matchups we wanted to see on Saturday.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Adam Miller (44) gets into a defensive position as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) holds the ball during the Big Ten Conference college basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini on January 29, 2021, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In game one we have the Michigan Wolverines as the top seed taking on Ohio State as the 5 seed. The big question is how is Isaiah Livers? Livers has a foot injury, but the severity has not been released at press time. If Livers can't play, it makes Ohio State the favorite and it could bump Michigan off of the 1 line if he is out for a while. Still, I think Michigan wins this until we see Livers is officially out, 80-75. If Livers is out, the Buckeyes take it though. The second game is the game that fans of the Big Ten have been waiting for since the Big ten Player of the Year was announced. It's Ayo v Garza. But the reality is that it will be Ayo v Wieskamp and Kofi v Garza in this one. The Illini are clearly on a roll, but Iowa is as well. Iowa is 8-1 in their last 9 and the Illini are 12-1 in their last 13.

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Foul Trouble - Illinois can't afford to play long stretches without Kofi on the floor and they need to have all of their weapons available against the Hawkeyes. 2. The 3 Ball - Iowa shoots 41% from 3 in Big Ten play but Illinois has done a great job of limiting 3-point attempts lately. If Iowa makes 8 or more long range bombs, that doesn't bode well for Illinois. 3. Glass Domination - You can get second chance opportunities against Iowa, and Illinois needs to convert them. They dominated the glass against Rutgers and another great effort will lead to a win.

PREDICTION