Winners of five of its last six games, Illinois next plays at Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m. CT, FOX). Orange and Blue News previews the game, including probably starters, keys to the game, and a prediction.

SETTING THE STAGE

Game 21 // Illinois (14-6, 5-4) at Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5) Jan. 28, 2023 // 2 p.m. CT // Madison, Wis. // Kohl Center TV: FOX – Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Stephen Bardo (Analyst) Radio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network – Brian Barnhart (Play-By-Play), Deon Thomas (Analyst) // SiriusXM 382, SXM App 972

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer (24) drives the ball against Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) during the first half at State Farm Center. (Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

GAME NOTES

Illinois has won five in a row over Wisconsin, its longest streak against the Badgers since the ’80s when the Illini won 16 straight from Feb. 12, 1981 through Jan. 12, 1989. Illinois knocked off then No. 14Wisconsin, 79-69, in front of a sellout crowd at State Farm Center on January 7, 2023. Four Illini tallied double-digits scoring, led by a 24-point effort from Terrence Shannon Jr. Coleman Hawkins scored 20 behind a career-high six 3-pointers. Terrence Shannon Jr. ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.0 ppg), first in free throws made (108) and first in attempts (137). Shannon is averaging 20.0 points over the last six games, topping 20 points three times. Freshman Jayden Epps has scored in double figures in seven of the last nine games, averaging 10.3 points (93). Epps has 10 assists with just four turnovers in 135 minutes over the last five games. He got his second start of the season versus Ohio State. The Badgers have played 11 games this season decided by 5 points or less (3 overtime games),holding a 7-4 record in those contests. Wisconsin is 12-2, including 4-0 in the Big Ten with its opening day starting lineup. On the contrary, the Badgers are 0-5 this season when missing one of its starters due to injury. UW went 0-3 without leading scorer, TylerWahl, in the lineup and has dropped its last two games without starter Max Klesmit.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Jordan Davis, 6-4, guard, Jr. | 6.4 PPG | 4.1 RPG | 0.6 APG Career-high 15 points at Northwestern. Replaced injured guard Max Klesmit in the starting lineup the last two games. Connor Essegian, 6-4, guard, Fr. | 10.9 PPG | 3.4 RPG | 0.8 APG Essegian is establishing himself as one of the Big Ten’s best freshmen, scoring 10.9 ppg while shooting over 45% from3-point range for UW. Shooting 45.2% 3FG (42-93), averaging 2.2 triples per game. Tyler Wahl, 6-9, forward, Sr. | 12.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG | 2.0 APG Preseason All-Big Ten pick. leads the Badgers in points (12.8 ppg), while ranking 2nd in rebounds (6.1rpg), 3rd in assists and 3rd in steals. Steven Crowl, 7-0, forward, Jr. | 12.6 PPG | 6.7 RPG | 2.7 APG Crowl has scored in double figures 10 of the last 13 games. In Big Ten play, he is averaging a team-best 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. On the season, the 7-footer ranks 2nd for the Badgers averaging 2.7 assists per game. Chucky Hepburn, 6-2, guard, Soph., | 12.2 PPG | 3.1 RPG | 3.4 APG Hepburn is averaging 12.2 ppg with a 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. Defensively, he ranks 2nd in Big Ten play averaging 2.0 steals per game. 47% 3FGs (39-83).

Chucky Hepburn #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers takes a shot while defended by a group of Illinois Fighting Illini players during the second half at State Farm Center on January 07, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

KEYS TO THE GAME

SCOUTING MATTERS There are always different challenges the second time through the conference schedule. Big Ten coaches tend to scout well. Illinois should know how to guard the Badgers - what shooters you can't leave open, and which bigs you have to double in the post. You can't help off of Connor Essegian or Chucky Hepburn and give them open threes. Wahl is crafty and physical in the post, so Illinois will need to mix up how they guard him, doubling down at times and digging with the guards.

DAINJA ZONE Illinois big man Dain Dainja must stay out of foul trouble on the on the floor. The Badgers fair much better when center Steven Crowl is scoring points. He has averaged 19 points per game in recent wins over Minnesota and Penn State. In the Illinois home win over Wisconsin, Crowl put up 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Dainja played just 24 minutes in the game and had 4 points. He was limited to 14 mpg against Ohio State due to foul trouble. Illinois will need more from him on Saturday.

THE 3-BALL Illinois has dropped all the way down to 12th in the Big Ten in three-point shooting in conference games after a rough night from the perimeter 5-28 in the win over Ohio State. Defense carried them, but sooner or later the poor shooting is going to catch up with the Illini. This may be a good game to get rolling. The Badgers have not been effective at defending the three-point line in during the Big Ten season, ranking 12th in the league in 3-point field goal defense (387). Illinois doesn't have to take a high volume of threes, but they need to be efficient.

THE MATCHUP

IN THE RANKINGS TEAM AP COACH NET KENPOM SAGARIN ILLINOIS RV RV 28 29 18 WISCONSIN RV RV 70 69 63

PREDICTION

ILLINOIS 68 WISCONSIN 62 Wisconsin is in a free fall, losing five of its last six games and dropping to No. 70 in the NET. Illinois rebounded from a poor showing against Indiana to cruise past Ohio State to stay in the mix in the Big Ten race. This is a game Illinois should win, and I think they take care of business and knock off the Badgers at the Kohll Center to get the season sweep. Wisconsin executes well, but they are fairly easy to scout and you know who you need to stop to beat them. You don't want this to be a possession game late. Wisconsin can out execute teams in that scenario, and they have a knack for winning close games. Ideally, Illinois puts it away before the final media timeout.

