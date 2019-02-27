Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 07:24:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Illini travel to No. 14 Purdue

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

As the Illini have faltered over the years, teams like Wisconsin and Penn State, the past 2 opponents, have had their way with them. But perhaps nobody has been more dominant against Illinois than ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}