Preview: Illini travel to No. 14 Purdue
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As the Illini have faltered over the years, teams like Wisconsin and Penn State, the past 2 opponents, have had their way with them. But perhaps nobody has been more dominant against Illinois than ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news