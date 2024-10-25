Preview: Illini to unveil new roster in exhibition game at Ole Miss

Advertisement

in other news

Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston

Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston

Illinois recently offered 2026 shooting guard Ethan Johnston from The Hills School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference

Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference

News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Monday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Commit: Illinois flips three-star tight end Logan Farrell

Commit: Illinois flips three-star tight end Logan Farrell

Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Illinois a top option for four-star safety Marcello Vitti following visit

Illinois a top option for four-star safety Marcello Vitti following visit

Four-star safety Marcello Vitti from Detroit (Mich.) Divine Child visited Illinois on Saturday for its game vs. Michigan

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference pre-Oregon

Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference pre-Oregon

Illinois coach Bret Bielema held his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. 

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon

in other news

Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston

Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston

Illinois recently offered 2026 shooting guard Ethan Johnston from The Hills School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference

Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference

News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Monday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Commit: Illinois flips three-star tight end Logan Farrell

Commit: Illinois flips three-star tight end Logan Farrell

Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 25, 2024
Preview: Illini to unveil new roster in exhibition game at Ole Miss
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS