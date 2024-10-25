Preview: Illini to unveil new roster in exhibition game at Ole Miss

in other news
Illini offer three-star wing Ethan Johnston
Illinois recently offered 2026 shooting guard Ethan Johnston from The Hills School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Monday.
Commit: Illinois flips three-star tight end Logan Farrell
Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.
Illinois a top option for four-star safety Marcello Vitti following visit
Four-star safety Marcello Vitti from Detroit (Mich.) Divine Child visited Illinois on Saturday for its game vs. Michigan
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference pre-Oregon
Illinois coach Bret Bielema held his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
