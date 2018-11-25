After a rough trip to Maui that saw the Illini go 0-3, they head back home for an afternoon tilt against an over-matched Mississippi Valley State squad.

Sitting at 1-4 with a game at Notre Dame looming on Tuesday, this should be a chance for the Illini to get healthy and gain some confidence. Perhaps more importantly, it is Epilepsy Awareness Day as the Illini attempt to raise awareness by teaming up with the Epilepsy Foundation.