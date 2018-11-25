Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-25 08:29:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Illini return home vs. Mississippi Valley State

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst

After a rough trip to Maui that saw the Illini go 0-3, they head back home for an afternoon tilt against an over-matched Mississippi Valley State squad.

Sitting at 1-4 with a game at Notre Dame looming on Tuesday, this should be a chance for the Illini to get healthy and gain some confidence. Perhaps more importantly, it is Epilepsy Awareness Day as the Illini attempt to raise awareness by teaming up with the Epilepsy Foundation.

Oxmk3fplfallorpfpmdl
Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini drives the baseline during the second half of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lahaina Civic Center on November 19, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}