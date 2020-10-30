 OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illini return home to host Purdue
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 13:07:35 -0500') }} football Edit

PREVIEW: Illini return home to host Purdue

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois opens the home season on Saturday as they host the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Memorial Stadium. The game is televised on BTN.

The Illini are coming off of a disappointing 45-7 loss at Wisconsin in week 1, while Purdue edged Iowa 24-20.

Orange and Blue News previews the game, including players to watch, keys to the game, and a prediction.

ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS | BIG TEN SCHEDULE | ILLINOIS GAME NOTES

SOCIAL MEDIA: @IllinoisRivals | @IlliniFootball | Illini football on Instagram | Illini football on Facebook | Orange and Blue News on Facebook

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in West Lafayette, Ind.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MORE: Behind enemy lines | Illini football mailbag | News & notes | Illini offense must spread the wealth | Roderick Perry has a coming out party |

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}