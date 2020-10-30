OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illini return home to host Purdue

Illinois opens the home season on Saturday as they host the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Memorial Stadium. The game is televised on BTN.

The Illini are coming off of a disappointing 45-7 loss at Wisconsin in week 1, while Purdue edged Iowa 24-20.

Orange and Blue News previews the game, including players to watch, keys to the game, and a prediction.

ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS | BIG TEN SCHEDULE | ILLINOIS GAME NOTES

SOCIAL MEDIA: @IllinoisRivals | @IlliniFootball | Illini football on Instagram | Illini football on Facebook | Orange and Blue News on Facebook