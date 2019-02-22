Preview: Illini host Penn State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The winning streak is over after a hard fought loss at Wisconsin but the Illini are back in the friendly confines of the State Farm Center for three of their last five games. They also play four te...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news