OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illini face Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

The post season has arrived for the Illini men’s basketball team. Finally.

After a year that saw no Big Ten tournament and no NCAA tourney, the Illini are finally going to get an opportunity to prove they belong with the nation’s elite beginning with the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal in Indianapolis where they will take on Rutgers, who beat Indiana on Thursday to advance.

Illinois is hoping to have a long stay in Indianapolis, as they are looking forward to a deep NCAA tournament run following the Big Ten tournament. It all starts on Friday.