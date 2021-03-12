 OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illini face Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament
basketball

PREVIEW: Illini face Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
The post season has arrived for the Illini men’s basketball team. Finally.

After a year that saw no Big Ten tournament and no NCAA tourney, the Illini are finally going to get an opportunity to prove they belong with the nation’s elite beginning with the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal in Indianapolis where they will take on Rutgers, who beat Indiana on Thursday to advance.

Illinois is hoping to have a long stay in Indianapolis, as they are looking forward to a deep NCAA tournament run following the Big Ten tournament. It all starts on Friday.

Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini attempts a jump shot during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Athletic Center on December 20, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey
