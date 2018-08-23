Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-23 16:57:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Position preview: Wide receivers

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

MORE PREVIEWS: Defensive line | Running back | Quarterback | Offensive line | Linebacker

Orange and Blue News previews each position group, as the Illini continue training camp and prepare for the season opener against Kent State on September 1.

Next up, we look at the wide receiver corps, a group led by Ricky Smalling and Mike Dudek.

Zj4ggff2mm3hntccjhl8
Wide receivers during Illinois football media day
Orange and Blue News
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}