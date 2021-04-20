Portal pandemonium the new normal in building Illini hoops roster
CHAMPAIGN – Sometime down the road, perhaps late in the summer or even in the first couple weeks of the fall semester, the Illini basketball roster will be set. Sitting here in late April, this is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news