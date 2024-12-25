Portal Commit: Illinois signs transfer DL James Thompson Jr.

Illinois added much needed experience at the quarterback position, signing former Norther Illinois QB Ethan Hampton.
Bret Bielema gave his take on the Illini's efforts in the transfer portal during a media appearance on Tuesday.
Illinois picked up a commitment from Wisconsin transfer outside linebacker Leon Lowery.
Illinois recruiting targets in the NCAA transfer portal and outgoing transfers.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema met with the media on Tuesday to give an update on bowl game preparation and more.
Illinois added much needed experience at the quarterback position, signing former Norther Illinois QB Ethan Hampton.
Bret Bielema gave his take on the Illini's efforts in the transfer portal during a media appearance on Tuesday.
Illinois picked up a commitment from Wisconsin transfer outside linebacker Leon Lowery.