Podcast: In the Trenches with Keith Randolph Ep. 1

In the premiere episode of In the Trenches with Keith Randolph, Keith is joined by three of his teammates -- Griffin Moore, Isaiah Williams and Shammond Cooper -- to talk about how winter workouts with Tank Wright are going and how those are shaping their goals for the upcoming 2022 season.

Later in the show, each of the athletes shares how a piece of adversity has helped shape them into the players they are today, and why they think they are better for it. In the back half of the show, discussions are largely focused on basketball, which includes a funny story of how three of the football players once lost a basketball game to Illini basketball players Kofi Cockburn and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk despite having a three-on-two advantage.

