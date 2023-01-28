Jack Larson breaks down the player grades from the Illinois win over Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison.

Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) runs past Wisconsin forward Markus Ilver (35) during a college basketball game between the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini on January 28, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: D Shannon never got comfortable offensively. He picked up two early fouls and went to the bench, as the Illini offense struggled in the first. He played 18 minutes in the second half but was ineffective with just six points on 2-5 shooting. Shannon forced things off the dribble and had six turnovers. This was one of Shannon’s worst games of the year. Foul trouble held him to his lowest minute count of the year outside of the Monmouth game. He had an efficiency rate of -1 and a defensive rating of 131.8, the highest on the team. It just wasn’t Shannon’s day.

Coleman Hawkins: B Hawkins didn’t’ look to score much. He took just three shots and finished with six points. Hawkins was very active on the glass, though, with nine rebounds, and he was solid with the ball with zero turnovers. The Illini defense largely shut down Wisconsin inside, and Hawkins was a major contributor. His defensive rating of 93.7 as a team-best, and he added two blocks. He was instrumental in the defensive effort in the second half that allowed Illinois to go on a 19-2 run.

Matthew Mayer: A+ The second half of basketball was the Matthew Mayer show, with the veteran going off for 18 points on 6-11 shooting. He finished off with a career high 26 points and added six rebounds. His five 3-point field goals made was also a career high. Making 9-19 field goals, Mayer carried Illinois on what was an otherwise inconsistent effort from the team offensively Going 5-11 from deep, Mayer was the best player on the floor, and had an efficiency rating of 23, the highest from either team.

Dain Dainja: B Dainja’s post-up game was just about all Illinois had going for it in the first half. He was a difficult matchup for Wisconsin center Steve Crowl. Leading the Illini with eight points in the first half, Dainja finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Like Hawkins, Dainja was effective contesting shots in the lane. His DRtg of 97.0 was second to Hawkins. With Mayer going off, Dainja didn’t attempt any shots in the second half and Illinois stopped feeding the post.

Jayden Epps: A- Jayden Epps stepped up big for Illinois down the stretch, scoring nine points on 3-4 shooting in the second half. He was the only Illini other than Mayer to reach double figures with 13 points, and he chipped in two rebounds and two assists. While he didn’t have a great first half, going 2-6 on field goals, Epps showed up when it mattered and helped Illinois pull away. He slashed to the basket for four layups and knocked down a three. He was also steady as a facilitator and had just one turnover in 34 minutes.

RJ Melendez: C RJ Melendez’s cold streak continued in this game with 1-6 shooting including 0-4 from three. He had two points and four defensive rebounds coming in 26 minutes of play. Melendez’s one basket was a posterizing dunk in the second half. It proved to be a spark plug for the Illini. Those are the types of slashing plays we need to see from Melendez as he works through his shooting slump. He can’t just settle for long jumpers. He has now went 5-36 on threes in the last 11 games.

Sencire Harris: C Sencire Harris played for nine minutes, missing one jump shot and grabbing two rebounds. One rebound coming off the offensive glass, Harris passed to Dain Dainja for an assist, and two second chance points. Also recording a foul and a turnover, Harris with a plus-minus of -1 and a defensive rating of 118.2.

Ty Rodgers: C Ty Rodgers played for just eight minutes and recorded just one defensive rebound. Missing two free throws, Rodgers is now 5-18 from the line this season. He’s getting more comfortable and playing with better pace offensively, but still has a ways to go.

