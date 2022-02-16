Player grades: Illinois vs. Rutgers
The player grades are in from the Illinois loss at Rutgers on Wednesday night. Freshman wing Luke Good played just three minutes, and power forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk logged just two minutes....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news