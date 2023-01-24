Illinois player grades from the win over Ohio State on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.

Terrence Shannon Jr.: A Early in the game it became clear that the officials were calling a close game. Shannon drew six fouls, got to line, and knocked down all 9 of his free throw attempt. The Buckeyes struggled to guard him without fouling. Shannon scored 12 points on 3-for-6 shooting in the first half to lead all scorers. Shannon had a solid all-around game. He finished with a team-high 17 points. He also battled on the glass, grabbing seven boards, and dished out three assists on drive and kicks.

Coleman Hawkins: A The veterans showed up big for the Illini in all phases of the game. He was the primary defender on standout freshman wing Brice Sensabaugh and held him well under his season average. He made a big impact on the game, having a plus-minus of +13, and a defensive rating of 104.8. Offensively, Hawkins threatened to reach triple-double territory with 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and just one turnover. Illinois is hard to beat when Hawkins has a high assist to turnover ration. Hawkins may have had the play of the year when he made a touch-pass to Ty Rodgers off a Terrence Shannon lob. It ended with a Ty Rodgers slam to complete one of the plays of the season thus far for the Illini.

Matthew Mayer: B+ Matthew Mayer bounced back from a rough night against Indiana with 12 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. 3-9 shooting from the field and 4-5 from the stripe made for solid contributions to the scoring column. However, Mayer shined brightest on the defensive end. While Mayer fouled out with two minutes left in the game, his defense efforts throughout his 27 minutes made for one of his best defensive ratings of the year at 93.6. Surprisingly, while his rating was below triple digits, he only had the third best DRtg on the team- a testament to the stout defense against Ohio State.

Dain Dainja: C Dain Dainja logged just 13 minutes due to foul trouble. He had his moments, with six points and four rebounds, but otherwise looked a big sluggish offensively against the Buckeyes. He had some favorable matchups, but didn't always exploit them. Illinois needs Dainja on the floor. He can impact games on both ends. When the offensive has a post presence there's more freedom of movement. Defensively, he's one of the top rim protectors in the Big Ten. That wasn't the case on Tuesday. Dainja was the only starter that was negative in the plus / minus (-2).

Jayden Epps: B Epps put in work in his second career start with 14 points, two rebounds, and an assist. Playing for a career high of 32 minutes, Epps had one of the plays o the game. He bounced the ball off the back of a Buckeye defender on an inbounds play for an assist to himself for an uncontested layup. Epps had a career high in field goal attempts, going 5-13 and 2-8 from three. He had the highest usage rate on the team vs. the Buckeyes (25.0), and indication that he can get his shot off the bounce when the defense locks in.

RJ Melendez: C Coming off the bench, RJ Melendez played for 31 minutes, and put up three points and three defensive rebounds. Melendez continued his offensive cold spell with 1-6 shooting. He did have a driving layup in the transition Melendez logged big minutes because of his impactful defense. With his defensive rating at 117.1, he finished with one of the highest plus-minus stats on the team at +13. The Illini's length on the wings bothered Ohio State. Melendez was one of the defenders that changed shots.

Sencire Harris: INC Coming off the bench for the first time in seven games, Sencire Harris played for only seven minutes. He recorded one rebound, an assist, and two personal fouls. This being the least amount of minutes he’s played since the December 2nd loss to Maryland, Harris didn’t leave us with much to evaluate.

Ty Rodgers: A Ty Rodgers had a standout performance against Ohio State, recording four points, eight rebounds, and an assist. The freshman gave us multiple plays to look back on including an authoritative two handed slam with six minutes left in the game. Rodgers impacts the game in other ways besides scoring. Playing for just 16 minutes, he posted an absurd defensive rating of 64.9, the lowest on the team by a wide margin. His 22.1 offensive rebounding rate was also off the charts and a team-best. Rodgers has knack for keeping possessions alive on the offensive glass.