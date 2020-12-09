Player grades: Illinois versus Duke
Illinois cruised past Duke on Tuesday night, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back. Here are our player grades from the big win in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news