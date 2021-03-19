Player grades: Illinois versus Drexel in NCAA Tournament
Illinois rolled to a 29-point victory over Drexel on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the second round. Ayo Dosunmu had a double-double for the Illini with 17 points a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news