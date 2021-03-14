Player grades: Illini top Ohio State for conference title
llinois withstood a scare from Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game with a 91-88 win in overtime over the Buckeyes to give Illinois their first Big Ten Tournament Championship since 2005
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news