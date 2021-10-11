PFF: What we've learned about Illinois through game 7
Following a shutout loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, the Illini get a bye week before traveling to No. 7 Penn state on October 23. Orange and Blue News takes advantage of the bye week to beak down wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news