ST. LOUIS – The Braggin’ Rights border war has been special for a generation of fans on both sides of the Mississippi. For some reason, Illinois coach Brad Underwood said this was just another game. Just another 40 minutes in a long basketball season, and he has 18 more games for his Illini to show us something in the Big Ten Conference season. “I was looking at it as another 40 minutes in a long season,’’ he said. For sure, this 63-56 loss to a middling Missouri team won’t mean much if the Illini can string some meaningful wins together in the Big Ten season. But with only one win over a Power 5 team so far this season, somebody please tell Underwood and the Illini this game does mean something. It meant something to the fans that made this one of the best non-conference rivalry games in the Midwest, before these two schools tried to screw it up with an inferior product on the court. It should also mean something to a team that set a school record for losses last winter.

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) heads to the basket as Missouri's Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko (14) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Give Missouri credit for playing with some passion, guts and toughness. This game meant something to guys with the Tiger logo on their chests. Mizzou was the tougher team who played with more purpose and more intensity, using strong defense to overcome any inability on the offensive end. “I play for Mizzou,’’ said sophomore forward Javon Pickett, the super sub from Belleville and the difference in the game for the second straight season. “I wanted to make sure I get this win.’’ Guard Xavier Pinson agreed. He’s a kid from Chicago Simeon who also ended up in Missouri. “Being from Illinois is a good thing,’’ he said. “On my chest, it says Mizzou. We wanted to do everything we can to win.’’ Just like last year, Missouri played with real guts to win border war in front of roughly 14,000 fans in a game that used to sell out this stadium several months in advance. These teams aren’t gifted with the flashy talent to earn time on SportsCenter’s top plays. So, with this kind of talent on both benches, it comes down to defense, one reason why Underwood tried to build an identity on that end of the court during the first two months of the season. After another loss to a Power 5 team, the coach failed his team and its fans. He didn’t have them ready for a game that’s more than just another game. Missouri was the tougher team defensively. The Tigers grabbed key rebounds, effectively shut down Illini big man Kofi Cockburn and rendered Ayo Dosunmu useless until he scored nine of his team high 21 points in the final minute. “We wanted to be a physical team and be aggressive,’’ Pickett said. “We wanted to be the tougher team. We knew we were the tougher team.’’ Toughness isn’t about a couple of cheap technical, like the ones from Illini sub Alan Griffin. That’s embarrassing. “It’s not about fighting and talking trash,’’ said Xavier Pinson, the Missouri guard from Chicago Simeon.



For some of their players, it was personal. They played that way. We didn’t. — Illini coach Brad Underwood