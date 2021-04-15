Omar Payne brings a different skill set to Illini front line
Champaign - Brad Underwood likes what the three high school members of his 2021 recruiting class bring to his program a lot, but none of them could have the impact that Florida transfer Omar Payne ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news