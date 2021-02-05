 OrangeandBlueNews - OL Joey Okla first Illini commit in the class of 2022
News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-05 12:50:54 -0600') }} football Edit

OL Joey Okla first Illini commit in the class of 2022

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

After just putting the final touches on the class of 2021 earlier this week, Bret Bielema got the ball rolling in the class of 2022 with a commitment from offensive guard Joey Okla from Hartland (Wisc.) Arrowhead.

Illinois offered 2022 offensive lineman Joey Okla.
