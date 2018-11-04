Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-04 21:18:09 -0600') }} football Edit

OL Jakai Clark visits Illinois as decision nears

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Fresh off an official visit over the weekend, three-star offensive lineman Jakai Clark from Loganville (GA) Grayson is closing in on a commitment.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Clark prior to the big Illinois win over Minnesota on Saturday to get the lowdown on his top schools.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}