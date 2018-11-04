OL Jakai Clark visits Illinois as decision nears
Fresh off an official visit over the weekend, three-star offensive lineman Jakai Clark from Loganville (GA) Grayson is closing in on a commitment.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Clark prior to the big Illinois win over Minnesota on Saturday to get the lowdown on his top schools.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news