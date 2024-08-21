OL Casey Thomann locks in Illinois gameday visit
Illinois was the first college program to offer Olney (Ill.) East Richland offensive tackle Casey Thomann back in May. Since then, the Class of 2026 prospect has taken multiple visits to Illinois, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news