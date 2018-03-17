Three-star offensive lineman Nick Broeker from Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart-Griffin was among many in-state prospects who tripped to Champaign recently for an Illini junior day.

Broeker and the rest of the visitors watched the Illini go through a spring practice, and also got to spend time getting to know the staff and learning more about the school.

"I met with some of the coaches,"Broeker said. "I was able to meet with Coach Lovie (Smith) and Coach Butkus. We had an offensive line position meeting that was more about the academic side of things."