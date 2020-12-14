NSD: Top recruit Brody Wisecarver set to sign with Illinois
The early signing period for the class of 2021 opens on Wednesday. Signing day became complicated for Illinois when head coach Lovie Smith was let go over the weekend.
Still, the top ranked prospect in the class, offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver, will honor his commitment to the Illini and sign a letter of intent on the first day of the signing period.
Orange and Blue News spoke to Wisecarver about his decision to stick with Illinois, and what his expectations are when he gets to Champaign.
