NSD: The final word on the Illinois 2021 signing class
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Despite not currently not having a head coach on board, the Illini managed to sign 14 prospects to national letters of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Orange and Blu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news