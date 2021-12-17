NSD: How Illinois landed international prospect Magnus Moller
Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller admits that he has coached a lot of really tall players in his time as an offensive line coach. But he hasn’t ever coached someone who is 6-foot-9 before, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news