NOTEBOOK: Top performers from the Riverside-Brookfield Summer Shootout

RIVERSIDE – For the first time since the winter of 2019-20, college coaches were on the road evaluating high school prospects this weekend and they came out in droves to the 19th Annual Riverside-Brookfield Summer Shootout in suburban Chicago. With four courts going at once over three days, dozens of future college players got to put their games on display.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was there Friday night and new Illini assistant Geoff Alexander was in attendance Saturday. Hundreds of coaches watched the games featuring high-level prospects, and it was a treat to see the basketball community out in full force again after the year of Covid.

Recruiting is officially back and Orange & Blue News was there to see it. Here are the prospects who caught our eye this weekend, including three prospects that earned offers from the Illini.