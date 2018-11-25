CHAMPAIGN – This was the “get right” game Illinois desperately needed. The schedule for the Illini wasn’t going to be forgiving after a last place finish in the Maui Invitational this past week. The ensuing week includes road games against Notre Dame on Tuesday and Nebraska next Sunday. With that said, Illinois needed a game like the one it had against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25 at the State Farm Center. The Illini cruised to an 86-67 win and while they didn’t play a spotless game, it gave them confidence heading forward. “Obviously, coming back from Maui 0-3, we’re physically tired,” sophomore guard Trent Frazier said. “Coming out here doing what we do. Staying together and not just going out there and playing a bad team.”

Illini freshman Samba Kane takes a jump shot against Mississippi Valley State Joe Clark / Orange and Blue News

POSITIVE MINUTES FOR SAMBA KANE

Any time Illinois gave up an offensive rebound or showed zero rim protection against its opponents, its fans went to Twitter to vent their frustrations over freshman center Samba Kane not seeing the court. “Where’s Samba? Is Samba getting red-shirted? Why isn’t Samba playing?” Underwood finally gave the fans what they wanted and gave the 6-foot-11 Senegal native playing time against Mississippi Valley State. In 12 minutes, Kane scored 6 points (3-of-6 shooting), collected 2 rebounds and 1 blocked shot. His points came from two dunks that were setup perfectly by his teammates, and a smooth fadeaway jumper late in the second half. During a freshman campaign which Kane more than likely won’t be seeing much of the court against conference opponents, these minutes were valuable for him moving forward. “It was big-time,” Frazier said. “He has to gain some confidence. Right now, he’s struggling with that but me and guys have been helping him out with that in practice. We’re getting on him, but it’s about helping him as a player and he’s growing. We’re very proud of him and we’re looking forward to him taking a step forward every day in practice.

NICHOLS BOUNCES BACK

Junior forward Kipper Nichols hasn’t had a strong start to his season leading up to this game. He, previously, averaged only 7 points this year, three less than the 10 points he averaged a year ago. And when he was looked at to be one of the team’s leading scorers heading into the season, the 7 points look even worse. During the Maui Invitational, Nichols averaged 3 points in 13 minutes of play and eventually got pulled from the starting lineup in Illinois’ final game of the tournament against Xavier. This game was just as much of a “get right” game for Nichols as it was for his team. Nichols scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. In the first half, Nichols got his game going, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 2-of-4 shooting from deep. Nichols added 3 assist and one rebound against Mississippi Valley State also. “That’s what it’s about, confidence,” freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “Kipper is a great player so when you see the ball go in a couple times, that’s pretty much how you get out of your struggles.” He gave probably his most aggressive drive of the season when he first checked in off the bench. Nichols went past his man on the baseline, took one hard dribble and finished through contact for his first points of the game. Nichols then showed off his high post game, finally taking the midrange jumper Underwood has been begging Nichols to take since he first started coaching the team last season. Underwood isn’t concerned with Nichols' actual output on the court, but more with his mentality. “The one thing with Kipper is I want him to play as hard as he can play and when the ball goes in, the ball goes in,” Underwood said. “We all know Kipper is a guy that can make baskets and I take that for granted. The fact that Kipper can be a double-digit rebounder in big games is something I’m looking for. We scored 87 points today fairly easy, and yet I keep wanting more from Kipper. I want 7 or 8 rebounds. I want him to be that vocal piece defensively and he can be. “He had a tough tournament in Maui and we had a lot of conversations with him. He’s going to be fine. He just has to simplify things and it all starts with hard work.”

AYO FLIRTS WITH A TRIPLE-DOUBLE