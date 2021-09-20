NOTEBOOK: News & notes from weekly Illini press conference
News and notes from the weekly Bret Bielema press conference. Bielema and both Illinois coordinators recap the loss to Maryland and preview Saturday's game at Purdue.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news