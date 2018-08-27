Notebook: News and notes from Illini weekly press conference
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It’s the first game-week of the season for the Illinois football team and along with it brought several questions that were needed to be addressed by the team before the season opener against Kent State on Sept. 1.
Lovie Smith and coordinators Rod Smith and Hardy Nickerson answered questions from the media on Monday as game week kicked off.
NOT YET A PREMIUM SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP NOW AND GET 50 % OFF OF AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO ORANGE AND BLUE NEWS. CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news