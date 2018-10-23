Notebook: News and notes from Illini press conference
Champaign – The last couple of weeks for the Illinois football team haven’t gone its way to say the least, going 0-2 after losses against the Purdue Boilermakers and No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers.
While the losses were brutal, the level of competition was high. This shouldn’t quite be the case for the Illini as they travel to Maryland for the first time ever in the program’s history.
In this first-ever matchup, Illinois will be facing another strong rush offense, but one that’s different compared to ground-and-pound game Wisconsin threw at it a week ago.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is hoping some of the team’s preparation for the Badgers will carry over to the Terrapins, despite the different rushing styles.
“There are things in preparation that carry over to each week,” Smith said. “It is a different running attack as we’ll see… Maryland does it a little bit differently as there is a lot of deception with what they do.”
QUARTERBACK CONTROVERSY
Coming to no surprise, neither Smith or offensive coordinator Rod Smith named or even hinted at who would start at quarterback for Illinois on Saturday. While this is more than likely to make the Terrapins prepare for both quarterbacks A.J. Bush and M.J. Rivers, both coaches also preached that they needed a week of practice to determine the starter.
Both Lovie and Rod also mentioned that there is a possibility that Bush and Rivers may see the field at different times against Maryland. Lovie preceded to say in an ideal world, he would like to play only one quarterback.
For this upcoming week, the competition at quarterback is going to be more open than prior weeks as Rod said Rivers earned that much.
“MJ’s did enough to probably to warrant an opportunity to see if he can come in and compete for the job. I think we definitely got to give a look to see what he can do this week.” Rod said. “I’m not going to name a starter by no means and all that type of stuff until the time comes. We’ll see.”
After struggling against the Badgers, Bush was replaced by Rivers, who energized the Illinois offense, momentarily, and was more successful passing the ball. Rivers also had freshman mistakes and threw a pick directly to a Wisconsin defensive lineman.
Bush’s benching wasn’t necessarily his fault, Rod said, but was more about looking for a way to jolt the Illini.
“Just trying to get a spark, trying to figure out a way that we can get some points. It wasn’t necessarily all AJ’s fault. But he did some things that we can’t do. Had some catches that could be made as well,” Rod said. “Once again, it’s never one man’s deal. It always seems to be a unit when things happen. But it all starts and stops with the quarterback a lot of times, so I decided to see if MJ could give us a little bit of a spark. He came in and scored a little bit and decided to stay with him.”
During training camp, Bush’s passing ability wasn’t even close to being questioned as he had a string of days where he put on a show with his arm. This allowed for Rod to get complete confidence in him and continue to back him as the starter when he went down with a hamstring injury earlier in the season.
But if the last two weeks have proven anything, it’s that Bush’s passing ability and overall quarterback play is suspect. Rod accounts mental and physical struggles to Bush’s recent play under center.
“There are some of both. There’s some of both. There are some mental things we need to be sharper with in terms of when we’re reading coverage or making decisions with the ball. There’s some physical things too,” Rod said. “But that’s going to be every quarterback who ever plays, so it’s not like that this is new or something we’ve never seen.”
LERE OLADIPO RETURNS
Time and time again this season for the Illini, they’ve been rattled with injuries on the defensive line. Last week against Wisconsin, however, the line got a fully healthy returnee in Lere Oladipo. Oladipo has seen limited play this season, but looked 100 percent for the first time this season in Madison, Wisconsin.
Oladipo was considered to be one of the breakout players of training camp this year, rising from the third string defensive line to first team defensive tackle reps alongside Tymir Oliver.
Against the Badgers, Oladipo was moved back to his original position of defensive end, recording three tackles in the process.
Oliver was happy to see Oladipo back in action for the orange and blue.
“It was great having him back,” Oliver said. “Coach said he was going to get touches out there against the wolves and to play hard and he went out there and played hard and we really appreciate that and love that.”
Oliver added that Oladipo adds energy to the defensive line, getting everyone “amped up” when he’s on the field. Defensive line coach Austin Clark said during training camp that Oladipo adds much needed versatility and length to the group.
Defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson said he’s eager to see Oladipo to continue to reestablish himself with the defense as the season continues.
“Great to have him back playing and just know that he’s going to continue to improve and get better from what we did on Saturday.” Nickerson said.
OTHER NOTES
Homecoming was two weeks ago for the Illini but running back Reggie Corbin’s is coming this Saturday when he returns to his home state of Maryland. Corbin said he will have family in attendance for the game and is excited for the upcoming matchup.
The injuries racked up for Illinois following the aftermath of the Wisconsin game. Running back Mike Epstein couldn’t finish the game with an undisclosed injury. Lovie said he’s hoping that Epstein will be able to return this season.
Linebacker Jimmy Marchese – who started for an injured Dele Harding – had to leave last Saturday’s game due to injury and defensive back Tony Adams was held out of the game. There were no updates on the statuses of these players.
In the absence of Adams, safety Stanley Green had a monster game, recording 16 total tackles and an interception.