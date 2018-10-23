“There are things in preparation that carry over to each week,” Smith said. “It is a different running attack as we’ll see… Maryland does it a little bit differently as there is a lot of deception with what they do.”

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is hoping some of the team’s preparation for the Badgers will carry over to the Terrapins, despite the different rushing styles.

In this first-ever matchup, Illinois will be facing another strong rush offense, but one that’s different compared to ground-and-pound game Wisconsin threw at it a week ago.

While the losses were brutal, the level of competition was high. This shouldn’t quite be the case for the Illini as they travel to Maryland for the first time ever in the program’s history.

Champaign – The last couple of weeks for the Illinois football team haven’t gone its way to say the least, going 0-2 after losses against the Purdue Boilermakers and No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers.

Coming to no surprise, neither Smith or offensive coordinator Rod Smith named or even hinted at who would start at quarterback for Illinois on Saturday. While this is more than likely to make the Terrapins prepare for both quarterbacks A.J. Bush and M.J. Rivers, both coaches also preached that they needed a week of practice to determine the starter.

Both Lovie and Rod also mentioned that there is a possibility that Bush and Rivers may see the field at different times against Maryland. Lovie preceded to say in an ideal world, he would like to play only one quarterback.

For this upcoming week, the competition at quarterback is going to be more open than prior weeks as Rod said Rivers earned that much.

“MJ’s did enough to probably to warrant an opportunity to see if he can come in and compete for the job. I think we definitely got to give a look to see what he can do this week.” Rod said. “I’m not going to name a starter by no means and all that type of stuff until the time comes. We’ll see.”

After struggling against the Badgers, Bush was replaced by Rivers, who energized the Illinois offense, momentarily, and was more successful passing the ball. Rivers also had freshman mistakes and threw a pick directly to a Wisconsin defensive lineman.

Bush’s benching wasn’t necessarily his fault, Rod said, but was more about looking for a way to jolt the Illini.

“Just trying to get a spark, trying to figure out a way that we can get some points. It wasn’t necessarily all AJ’s fault. But he did some things that we can’t do. Had some catches that could be made as well,” Rod said. “Once again, it’s never one man’s deal. It always seems to be a unit when things happen. But it all starts and stops with the quarterback a lot of times, so I decided to see if MJ could give us a little bit of a spark. He came in and scored a little bit and decided to stay with him.”

During training camp, Bush’s passing ability wasn’t even close to being questioned as he had a string of days where he put on a show with his arm. This allowed for Rod to get complete confidence in him and continue to back him as the starter when he went down with a hamstring injury earlier in the season.

But if the last two weeks have proven anything, it’s that Bush’s passing ability and overall quarterback play is suspect. Rod accounts mental and physical struggles to Bush’s recent play under center.

“There are some of both. There’s some of both. There are some mental things we need to be sharper with in terms of when we’re reading coverage or making decisions with the ball. There’s some physical things too,” Rod said. “But that’s going to be every quarterback who ever plays, so it’s not like that this is new or something we’ve never seen.”