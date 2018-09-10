The Illinois football team is right where they should’ve been two weeks into the season. While neither game was pretty by any means, the team is still 2-0 heading up to Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Rivaling them that day will be the South Florida Bulls, a team that’s easily handled the Illini the past two seasons. While a lot of the players that made the Bulls so strong last year have graduated, they will still be heading into Saturday’s contest the favorite.

Illinois, in the meantime, is entering the game with questions surrounding the quarterback position, a battered defense and a hot sophomore tailback in Mike Epstein.