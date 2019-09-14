Notebook: Self-inflicted wounds, picking up the pieces, & more
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Champaign - The Illinois student section knew it almost too well, so they elected to leave rather than bare the disappointment in 83 degree weather on a sunny day. By the time the Illini miraculous...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news