Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-02 22:29:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Former Juco guard Andres Feliz shines in Illini debut

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Staff Writer

Champaign – When it was first discovered that Illinois basketball was recruiting junior college transfer guard Andres Feliz, many looked at said, “who’s that?”

Once they did some digging, they saw an impressive resume that highlighted several promising features about it him, but the one that stuck out the most was simply the fact that he’s a competitor.

Jtkk5phrkbn5gifc1dj2
Andres Feliz led Illinois with 20 points in an exhibition win over Illinois Wesleyan
Joe Pickrell / Orange and Blue News
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}