Former Juco guard Andres Feliz shines in Illini debut
Champaign – When it was first discovered that Illinois basketball was recruiting junior college transfer guard Andres Feliz, many looked at said, “who’s that?”
Once they did some digging, they saw an impressive resume that highlighted several promising features about it him, but the one that stuck out the most was simply the fact that he’s a competitor.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news