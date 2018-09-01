Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-01 17:48:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Notebook: Quotes and notes from Illini win over Kent State

Erich Fisher
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Illinois got a much tougher fight than expected on Saturday in the season-opener against Kent State, coming out flat and giving fans some reasons for concern. After struggling mightily in the first...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}