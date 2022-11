Northwestern's leading wide receiver this past season, Malik Washington , officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday as a graduate transfer.

The Georgia native led with Wildcats with 65 catches for 694 yards this past seaso. Washington also had a productive 2021 campaign, collecting 44 catches for 578 yards and two scores.

Coming out of high school, Washington was ranked a three-star prospect in the 2019 class, choosing Nothwestern over the likes of Michigan State and Tennessee.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NORTHWESTERN FANS AT WILDCATREPORT.COM