CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The stage was set nearly two hours before the game even started. Outside the State Farm Center, what appeared to be a mob was trying to break into the building. Walk a little closer, and the orange and blue in the crowd becomes blatantly noticeable. The Orange Krush student section members were lining up to see arguably the biggest Illinois game in Champaign in some time. But as students and fans were showing up well before the start of Friday’s game against No. 9 Maryland - a battle for sole possession of first place in the Big Ten - they were heading to the exits well before the game’s final buzzer sounded. The Terrapins came into Champaign and handed the No. 20 Illini their first home loss of the season, winning, 75-66, to sit atop the conference. “Give Maryland a lot of credit. They showed why they’re one of the Top 10 teams in the country tonight,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said.

Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) controls the ball as he is pressured by Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

The Illini started the game rolling, putting up a whopping 29 points by the 11-minute mark of the first half. Everybody was hot during that stretch. Guard Da’Monte Williams finally scored in this calendar year when he sank a pair of triples and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili also nailed a 3 during the run. Guard Andres Feliz basically went on a run himself, scoring six straight points himself when he first checked into the game. By that mark in the first half, Illinois led Maryland, 29-15, and was in control of the game with the home crowd pressing it onward. Everything completely changed, however, when Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon implemented a 2-3 zone on defense after previously playing man to start the game. Turgeon’s defensive gameplan was centered around not allowing guard Trent Frazier to start lighting his team up from 3, and when Frazier picked up his second foul near the 12-minute mark of the first half, Turgeon took full advantage by switching to zone. The decision proved to be one of his best of the season. “Giorgi had two, big fella (Kofi Cockburn) had two, and (Frazier) had two. If they don’t have two and they have one, I’m probably not nearly as happy as I am right now,” Turgeon said. “(Frazier) was a key for us. You look at the stats and when they play well and when they don’t well; and so, we left once in the first half on the first half on a double team, and I was like ‘well alright, screw that. We can’t leave that kid. We can’t let him get going,’” “The zone changed it for us and got us back in the game," Turgeon said. "We started making shots and gave us confidence. Then we started playing defense in the second half the way we play defense." Frazier finished with five points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field. The Terrapins, on the back of a zone defense that put the Illini through several short scoring droughts, climbed back into the game as their shots started to fall on the other end. In the half’s closing minutes, Aaron Wiggins sank a pair of 3-pointers to have his team trailing by only two at the break.



“When they went to that zone it slowed us down a little bit and was forcing us to take outside shots — Illini guard Andres Feliz