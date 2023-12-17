CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points and Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask each scored 15 to help No. 16 Illinois lead from start to finish in a 74-57 victory over Colgate on Sunday. Terrance Shannon Jr. had 14 points despite not scoring in the second half for the Illini (8-2). The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer had scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games.

Colgate Raiders Guard Brady Cummins (1) defends as Illinois Fighting Illini Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside during the college basketball game between the Colgate Raiders and the Illinois Fighting Illini on December 17, 2023, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Colgate (6-5), which has qualified for the NCAA Tournament four times in five years, was led by Jeff Woodward with 14 points. Keegan Records, the preseason Patriot League Player and Defensive Player of the Year, was held to nine points. Down by as many as 22 points in the second half (51-29), Colgate made eight straight field goals late in the half as part of a run that drew the Raiders within 62-53 with 3:35 left. The Illini led 44-27 at halftime. They got off to a quick 9-0 lead, forcing Colgate to call a timeout less than three minutes into the game. It was 14-0 before Colgate’s Ryan Moffatt sank a 3-pointer with 16:21 to go in the half. The Illini came into the game ranked fourth in total rebounds per game (45) and outrebounded Colgate 43-25, led by Dain Dainja and Ty Rodgers with eight apiece. The three-time defending Patriot League champion Raiders gave Illinois fits late in the second half, mainly with tough defense. The Raiders came into the game leading the Patriot League in scoring defense (63.9 points per game). Illinois: Worries about how Illinois would play in between games against No. 12 Tennessee and rival Missouri were quickly dispelled as the Illini shot 48% from the field, made 11 of 12 free throws and dominated the boards 24-12 in the first half against Colgate.

SLOUGHING OFF

Colgate backed off of Illinois in the second half, playing a loose, helping man-to-man defense that bottled up the lane and forced Illinois into long jumpers. As the Illini settled for three, the Raiders went on a run that cut the lead single digits at 62-53. The Raiders controlled the tempo for a long stretch in the second half. The Illini finally adjusted, finding some mismatches and bullying their way into the lane. Hawkins and Domask backed their man down into the post and scored to stop the Colgate momentum. That approach by Colgate defensively to clog up the lane will be a model for opponents until Illinois shows they can find a way to score consistently against it. The Raiders took away the dribble drive, which is a big part of Shannon's offense.

SHANNON THE STOPPER

Illinosi was balanced on offense, and one reason was the Shannon used up a lot of energy on defensive shutting down Colgate guard Braeden Smith. Shannon took just 10 shots and finished with 14 points, all in the first half. Smith entered the game as the leading scorer for The Raiders, averaging 14 points per game. Shannon limited Smith to 1-of-7 from the floor and a season low two points. Shannon also set a career high with five blocked shots.

MORE DOMINATION ON THE GLASS