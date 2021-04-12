Newly offered big man James Brown a top prospect in 2024 class
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Though he has only played 15 games at the high school level, it’s easy to see why James Brown projects as a high-major college prospect. Brown, a 6-foot-8 post player, comp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news