2020 athlete Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper is among the group of players who has played a large role in “The Movement” at St. Louis Trinity Catholic.

So, when Rivals100 2019 athlete Isaiah Williams, looked at as the leader of the Trinity squad, committed to Illinois on Friday, Cooper was elated for his teammate.

“It’s big for us,” Cooper said. “We’re happy for him, and we know he’s going to do great in college. He was one of the main guys to start things off at Trinity, and he’s now one of the main guys to start a movement at Illinois. I know he is going to ball up there, and I am really happy to know he’s so happy with his decision.”