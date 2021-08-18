Miller instills new ethos into Illini offensive line

“When I got this job, I knew there was one guy I was calling,” Bielema said of Miller. “I only made one call and made an offer and obviously he accepted.”

It took little time to focus on Bart Miller, a coach that Bielema has a history with.

That’s been Bret Bielema’s offensive identity throughout his college coaching career, so when he came to Illinois, he was looking for an offensive line coach that will instill a bulldozer mentality up front.

We’ll see a new-look offense when Illinois takes the field in the season opener against Nebraska, and the assumption is that it will be based on a power running game.

Bielema had previously worked with Miller at Wisconsin in 2012 when Miller was promoted from a graduate assistant role with the Badgers to the offensive line coach in the middle of the season.

When Bielema departed for Arkansas, Miller landed at New Mexico State then made five other stops over the next seven seasons before Bielema hired him away from Wyoming last December.

Miller’s first job was to change the mindset of the offensive linemen. Physicality is a must no matter what system you run, but it’s more of a focus now that the Illini have moved away from the spread attack that the previous regime employed.

After going through spring ball and two weeks of training camp, Miller sees the change in his guys.

“It’s an ethos,” Miller said. “It’s not affected by one guy or the other, it’s something that is engrained in them. I think they are proud of that and I am proud of them for that.”

The offensive line is the most experienced position group on the roster, with three “super-seniors” in center Doug Kramer and tackles Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski.

The three have combined for 117 career starts at Illinois, and now they’re being asked to play a different kind of game.

“They have been through so many ups and downs,” Miller said. “They have been through two position coach changes and seeing different offenses and guys going to the league and getting hurt. I think those three have been together for so long that I think their bond permeates through the rest of the group.”

It was a grueling process to get to this point, Miller said. Though the players didn’t always appreciate the grind, they’ve embraced it and are proud of the work they’ve put in and in the progress they’ve made.

Through it all, Miller says a bond formed and the new mentality provides the foundation.

“You build that chemistry and I think physicality is at the root of all of that,” Miller said. “I think we play the most physical position in sports. Every play we are hitting. Every play we are making contact and we have to train that way and develop guys for that mentality. I think they appreciate that.”