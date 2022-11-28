Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Monday, making him one of the more intriguing signal-callers currently looking for a new home.

McNamara started all 14 games for Michigan last season, helping guide the Wolverines to a 12-2 record, which included a win at No. 2 Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Reno, Nev., native earned third-team, All-Big Ten honors last season, throwing for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns against six interceptions.

This season, McNamara got the start for Michigan in its season-opening win against Colorado State, while sophomore JJ McCarthy got the starting nod for the Wolverines against Hawaii. Jim Harbaugh eventually named McCarthy Michigan's permanent starting quarterback.

Throughout his Wolverines career, McNamara threw for 3,181 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions with a 63.1% completion percentage.

