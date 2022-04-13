Memphis point guard Jaye Nash talks Illini offer
Coming off the first spring live period, Illinois extended and offer to 2024 point guard Jaye Nash from Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian.
Nash talks about his new Big Ten offer and breaks down his game in this update from Orange and Blue News.
