CHICAGO – The rebuilding of Illini basketball is a little more than just a wave of the wand and one recruiting class.

While Illinois fans probably don’t want to hear it, this program isn’t one that’s predetermined to win. It takes the right coach, the right players and an administration backing it up. This program had slid into the second division and, honestly, rested at the bottom of the league before Lou Henson arrived. He rebuilt the roster by forging a relationship with the Chicago Public League, overcame a blockade by the statewide prep coaches association and played a role in starting the Orange Krush and the Rebounders Club.

Lon Kruger, Bill Self and Bruce Weber carried the momentum forward, each taking elements from the previous coaching staff to ignite their own runs. Then the slide under Weber led to the arrival of John Groce.

And now there’s Brad Underwood, a coach who is starting over in his second season after initiating a roster overhaul. With plenty of backcourt help but little of the size needed in the Big Ten Conference, Underwood is talking more about setting a foundation than winning big this winter.

“It’s about growth for us,’’ said Underwood at Big Ten basketball media day Thursday. “We’re developing an identity.’’

Deep breath. Slowly exhale.