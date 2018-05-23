Chicago Phillips has plenty of talent, including 2019 athlete Fabian McCray. He was one of the standouts at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp on Sunday in Chicago.

McCray plays both sides of the ball at Phillips. He worked on Sunday as a wide receiver. McCray has been active on the camp circuit and has impressed scouts.

He enjoyed the opportunity to work against some of the top talent in the Midwest.

“The Rivals camp was good,” McCray said. “My favorite part was mainly the high level of competition - getting a chance to compete against a lot of the other guys who have a bunch of offers.”